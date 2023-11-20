Kyle Kuzma is a player to watch when the Washington Wizards (2-10) and the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) go head to head at Capital One Arena on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Arena: Capital One Arena

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSWI

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Knicks on Friday, 120-99. Kuzma scored a team-high 19 points (and chipped in five assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 19 4 5 0 0 3 Deni Avdija 18 4 2 1 1 2 Tyus Jones 11 3 5 1 0 1

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.0 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones gets 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole's numbers for the season are 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Deni Avdija provides the Wizards 10.0 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

The Wizards get 3.7 points per game from Delon Wright, plus 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists.

