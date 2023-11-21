Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Botetourt County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lord Botetourt High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
