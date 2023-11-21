High school basketball competition in Charlottesville County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Tandem Friends School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant School at Monticello High School