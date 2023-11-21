Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fairfax County, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herndon High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Potomac School at Tuscarora High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
