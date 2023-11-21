The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (4-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Dukes have won four games in a row.

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Salukis averaged.
  • James Madison compiled a 16-3 straight up record in games it shot above 42.0% from the field.
  • The Salukis ranked 345th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dukes ranked 30th.
  • The Dukes put up 19.1 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Salukis allowed (61.4).
  • James Madison went 20-9 last season when it scored more than 61.4 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • James Madison scored 86.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 away.
  • At home, the Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
  • James Madison knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Kent State W 113-108 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/12/2023 Howard W 107-86 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/17/2023 Radford W 76-73 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Southern Illinois - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 Buffalo - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/3/2023 Keystone - Atlantic Union Bank Center

