The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) will meet the James Madison Dukes (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

James Madison Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Vado Morse: 12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 80.5 14th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 68.1 118th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 34.8 35th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8 104th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.4 150th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

