Tuesday's game features the Radford Highlanders (2-3) and the Morgan State Bears (2-3) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya (on November 21) at 12:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 victory for Radford.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 79, Morgan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-9.6)

Radford (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Radford is 3-1-0 against the spread, while Morgan State's ATS record this season is 0-3-0. The Highlanders are 2-2-0 and the Bears are 2-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders average 68.6 points per game (277th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per contest (157th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential overall.

Radford prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is recording 34.2 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.0 per outing.

Radford knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

The Highlanders' 87.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 277th in college basketball, and the 87.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 180th in college basketball.

Radford has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (301st in college basketball play), 4.8 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (332nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.