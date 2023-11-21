The Morgan State Bears (1-1) meet the Radford Highlanders (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This clash will start at 12:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Morgan State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Radford Rank Radford AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 74.9 98th 40th 64.8 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th 281st 11.8 Assists 15.5 29th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 15.7 360th

