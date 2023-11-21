The Richmond Spiders (2-2) face the UNLV Rebels (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Richmond vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Richmond went 11-3 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.

The Spiders scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.

Richmond put together an 8-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

The Spiders conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Richmond sunk fewer treys on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

