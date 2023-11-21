Tuesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (2-2) and the UNLV Rebels (2-2) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Richmond securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Richmond vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Richmond vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, UNLV 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-3.3)

Richmond (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Richmond Performance Insights

At 68.9 points scored per game and 67.8 points conceded last year, Richmond was 249th in the country offensively and 105th defensively.

On the boards, the Spiders were 258th in the nation in rebounds (30.5 per game) last year. They were 265th in rebounds conceded (32.3 per game).

At 12.2 assists per game last year, Richmond was 249th in college basketball.

The Spiders made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 33.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 240th, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 7.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.9% from beyond the arc last year, Richmond was 230th and 118th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Spiders attempted 44.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 55.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.2% of the Spiders' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.8% were 2-pointers.

