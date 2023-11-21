Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Smyth County, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Smyth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Grayson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Independence, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
