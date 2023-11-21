We have high school basketball competition in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Norfolk Academy at Floyd E. Kellam High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Taylor High School at Green Run High School