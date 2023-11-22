Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Beck Malenstyn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
- Malenstyn averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
