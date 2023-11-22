For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Beck Malenstyn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

  • Malenstyn has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
  • Malenstyn averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:06 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:28 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:19 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

