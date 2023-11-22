How to Watch the Capitals vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT as the Capitals and the Sabres hit the ice.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have conceded 40 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 37 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|15
|5
|7
|12
|9
|6
|0%
|John Carlson
|15
|1
|8
|9
|27
|12
|-
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|14
|3
|5
|8
|12
|9
|43.4%
|Tom Wilson
|15
|3
|5
|8
|14
|16
|33.3%
|Dylan Strome
|15
|7
|1
|8
|6
|13
|54.3%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres give up 3.2 goals per game (57 in total), 19th in the league.
- The Sabres have 51 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Sabres have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|18
|4
|11
|15
|13
|14
|-
|Casey Mittelstadt
|18
|3
|11
|14
|10
|14
|42.1%
|Jeff Skinner
|18
|8
|6
|14
|10
|12
|40%
|John-Jason Peterka
|18
|7
|7
|14
|7
|5
|28.6%
|Tage Thompson
|16
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
