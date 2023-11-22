The Washington Capitals (9-4-2) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT as the Capitals and the Sabres hit the ice.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Sabres Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 40 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 37 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 15 5 7 12 9 6 0% John Carlson 15 1 8 9 27 12 - Evgeny Kuznetsov 14 3 5 8 12 9 43.4% Tom Wilson 15 3 5 8 14 16 33.3% Dylan Strome 15 7 1 8 6 13 54.3%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres give up 3.2 goals per game (57 in total), 19th in the league.

The Sabres have 51 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Sabres have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Sabres Key Players