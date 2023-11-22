Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Sabres on November 22, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Rasmus Dahlin and others when the Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Capitals vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has scored 12 points in 15 games (five goals and seven assists).
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
John Carlson is another of Washington's top contributors through 15 games, with one goal and eight assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Tom Wilson's season total of eight points has come from three goals and five assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Dahlin's four goals and 11 assists in 18 games for Buffalo add up to 15 total points on the season.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
John-Jason Peterka Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
John-Jason Peterka is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 14 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and seven assists in 18 games.
Peterka Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
