Corey Kispert and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kispert, in his most recent time out, had 12 points in a 142-129 loss to the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Kispert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)

Over 10.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last season, allowing 117.2 points per game.

The Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds on average last season, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Corey Kispert vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 16 15 4 0 3 0 0 11/8/2023 23 12 3 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.