Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westfield High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.