Wednesday's game at Bender Arena has the George Mason Patriots (5-0) taking on the American Eagles (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-62 win, heavily favoring George Mason.

The Patriots' last contest on Saturday ended in an 83-63 win against Robert Morris.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 73, American 62

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Eagles have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

George Mason has three wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 165) on November 15

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 219) on November 9

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 227) on November 12

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 343) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG% Kennedy Harris: 10.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots outscore opponents by 18.2 points per game (posting 80.0 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and conceding 61.8 per contest, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.