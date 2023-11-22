The George Mason Patriots (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the American Eagles (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bender Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. American Scoring Comparison

The Patriots put up 11.2 more points per game (80.0) than the Eagles allow (68.8).

George Mason has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

American's record is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 80.0 points.

The Eagles average just 2.5 fewer points per game (59.3) than the Patriots give up (61.8).

George Mason is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 59.3 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 36.3% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Patriots give up.

The Patriots shoot 42.3% from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles allow.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

13.0 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG% Kennedy Harris: 10.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

George Mason Schedule