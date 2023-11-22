Will Hendrix Lapierre light the lamp when the Washington Capitals square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Lapierre averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

