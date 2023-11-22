How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Princeton Tigers (4-0) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak at the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.
Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Old Dominion went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers ranked 20th.
- Last year, the Monarchs averaged just 1.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Tigers allowed (68.5).
- Old Dominion had a 13-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Old Dominion played better at home last season, averaging 67.9 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game away from home.
- At home, the Monarchs surrendered 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than in road games (69.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Old Dominion fared worse in home games last year, draining 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage away from home.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Virginia Wesleyan
|W 71-57
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Chartway Arena
