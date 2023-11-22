Wednesday's game that pits the Princeton Tigers (4-0) against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) at Chartway Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-63 in favor of Princeton, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Chartway Arena

Old Dominion vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 82, Old Dominion 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-18.7)

Princeton (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion Performance Insights

Old Dominion was 300th in college basketball in points scored (66.9 per game) and 64th in points allowed (66.2) last year.

The Monarchs were 40th in the country in rebounds per game (34.7) and 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8) last year.

Old Dominion was 18th-worst in college basketball in assists (10.6 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Monarchs were 17th-worst in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.3) last season. They were ranked 320th in 3-point percentage at 31.4%.

Last season, Old Dominion was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 49th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.3%).

The Monarchs attempted 29.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 22.3% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 70.3% of their shots, with 77.7% of their makes coming from there.

