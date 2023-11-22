The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) play the Radford Highlanders (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Radford vs. Northern Colorado matchup.

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Radford (-4.5) 141.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Radford (-4.5) 141.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends

Radford has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, three out of the Highlanders' five games have hit the over.

Northern Colorado has won one game against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Bears games have hit the over.

