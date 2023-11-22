The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) play the Radford Highlanders (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Radford Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 15.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 13.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Langston Reynolds: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Radford vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 174th 76.2 Points Scored 70.8 249th 194th 70.8 Points Allowed 69.3 164th 88th 36.8 Rebounds 34.5 150th 112th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9 207th 139th 7.8 3pt Made 7.2 203rd 263rd 11.4 Assists 10.3 317th 217th 12.6 Turnovers 13.7 275th

