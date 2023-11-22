The Washington Capitals, Rasmus Sandin among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Sandin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Through 15 games this season, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Sandin has a point in four games this year through 15 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Sandin has an assist in four of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 3 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

