Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Tom Wilson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Wilson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|17:09
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
