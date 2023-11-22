The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wilson's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tom Wilson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Wilson has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

Wilson has a goal in three games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 15 games this season, Wilson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Wilson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

