The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 163rd.

The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).

Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

West Virginia compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia posted 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 64.6.

Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.6.

At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule