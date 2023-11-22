The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 163rd.

The Cavaliers put up 67.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow.

When Virginia scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in away games (65.7).

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.6 in road games.

At home, Virginia made one fewer treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to on the road (38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

Beyond the arc, West Virginia made fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule