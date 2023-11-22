The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
  • Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 267th.
  • The Cavaliers average 67.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Virginia has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • West Virginia went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Virginia fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • At home, the Cavaliers ceded 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than away from home (64.6).
  • Virginia averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.
  • At home, West Virginia drained 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

