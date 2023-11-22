The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.
  • Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cavaliers sit at 265th.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).
  • When Virginia scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • West Virginia put together a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers' 76.0 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • West Virginia went 11-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Virginia fared better at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game on the road.
  • The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.