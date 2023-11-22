How to Watch Virginia vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) face the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 164th.
- The Cavaliers average 67.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Virginia posted 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did away from home (65.7).
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.6.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage away from home.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
