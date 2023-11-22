The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Virginia vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-9.5) 120.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-9.5) 121.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Cavaliers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last year.

In Mountaineers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

