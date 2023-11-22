The Air Force Falcons (4-2) welcome in the VMI Keydets (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VMI vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 38% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
  • VMI has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 348th.
  • The Keydets score an average of 75.2 points per game, 12 more points than the 63.2 the Falcons give up.
  • VMI has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VMI put up more points at home (73.2 per game) than away (64.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Keydets allowed 4.9 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer triples on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina L 74-64 Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 South Dakota L 85-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/18/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-69 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit - Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.