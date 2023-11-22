The Air Force Falcons (4-2) welcome in the VMI Keydets (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VMI vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 38% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.

VMI has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Keydets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 348th.

The Keydets score an average of 75.2 points per game, 12 more points than the 63.2 the Falcons give up.

VMI has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VMI put up more points at home (73.2 per game) than away (64.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Keydets allowed 4.9 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer triples on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule