The Air Force Falcons (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-14.5) 137.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-13.5) 137.5 -1250 +710 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Air Force Betting Trends

VMI has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Keydets have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Air Force has won two games against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Falcons have gone over the point total twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.