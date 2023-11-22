Wizards vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2. The over/under is set at 242.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and MNMT2
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hornets
|-4.5
|242.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 242.5 points.
- Washington's games this season have had an average of 239.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 5-8-0 this year.
- The Wizards have won in one, or 9.1%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info
|Hornets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hornets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Hornets vs Wizards Prediction
|Hornets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hornets
|4
|30.8%
|113.7
|228.9
|122.2
|246.6
|231.8
|Wizards
|6
|46.2%
|115.2
|228.9
|124.4
|246.6
|234.6
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (1-5-0).
- The Wizards' 115.2 points per game are seven fewer points than the 122.2 the Hornets allow.
- When it scores more than 122.2 points, Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|5-8
|3-6
|9-4
|Hornets
|6-7
|0-1
|9-4
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Wizards
|Hornets
|115.2
|113.7
|10
|13
|1-2
|1-0
|1-2
|1-0
|124.4
|122.2
|29
|27
|2-1
|2-1
|1-2
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.