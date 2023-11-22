Player prop betting options for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Charlotte Hornets-Washington Wizards matchup at Spectrum Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 2.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game average is 3.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 18.7 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (18.5).

He has grabbed 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Poole has collected 3.0 assists per game, 1.5 less than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -130)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Ball on Wednesday is 14.2 more than his season scoring average (14.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball's season-long assist average -- 9.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Ball's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 1.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

