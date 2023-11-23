Commanders vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 12
Going into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3), the Washington Commanders (4-7) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 23 at AT&T Stadium.
Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Commanders' most recent outing ended in a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.
The Cowboys faced the Carolina Panthers in their last outing, winning 33-10.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Samuel Cosmi
|OT
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Khaleke Hudson
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Efe Obada
|DE
|Tibia
|Out
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cody Barton
|LB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|De'Jon Harris
|LB
|Quad
|Out
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Elbow
|Out
|Alex Armah
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jayron Kearse
|S
|Back
|Doubtful
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Terence Steele
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 12 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Cowboys or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders rank 12th in total yards per game (340.7), but they've been less productive defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 372.8 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Commanders have been sputtering on defense, ranking worst with 27.7 points allowed per game. They have been more productive on offense, regstering 21.5 points per contest (17th-ranked).
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 258.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 10th with 245 passing yards per contest.
- Washington is compiling 95.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 114.3 rushing yards per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.
- In terms of turnover margin, the Commanders are the worst team in the NFL this season. The team's margin comes in at -8, as they've forced 13 turnovers and committed 21.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)
- Total: 48.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.