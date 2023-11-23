Sportsbooks heavily favor the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC East foes at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 11 points. The point total has been set at 48.5.

Before the Cowboys square off against the Commanders, here are their betting trends and insights. The Commanders' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Washington is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

Of 11 Washington games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

So far this season, Dallas has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

The Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1) as an 11-point favorite or greater this year.

Dallas games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.