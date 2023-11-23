Curtis Samuel will be up against the second-best passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

Samuel has 343 receiving yards on 38 grabs (on 51 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the Cowboys

Samuel vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Cowboys allow 157.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have the No. 19 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Samuel has been targeted on 51 of his team's 442 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 6.7 yards per target (92nd in NFL).

Samuel has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored three of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (11.5%).

With eight red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

