Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
With the Washington Commanders playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is Sam Howell a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Howell has 34 carries for 209 yards (19 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Howell has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|29
|44
|312
|3
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|31
|45
|255
|1
|3
|3
|35
|1
