The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Boise State matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-2.5) 142.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 142.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia Tech won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

A total of 18 Hokies games last season hit the over.

Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last year.

A total of 18 of the Broncos' games last season hit the over.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Virginia Tech is 59th in college basketball. It is way below that, 86th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +15000, Virginia Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

