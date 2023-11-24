When the Washington Capitals play the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Alexander Alexeyev light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexeyev stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Alexeyev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Alexeyev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Alexeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:05 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 4-1 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:41 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:51 Home L 4-1 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

