Capitals vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 24
As they ready for their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) at Capital One Arena, which starts at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Matthew Phillips
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Capitals vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- With 41 goals (2.6 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 43 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential is 17th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers' 53 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -19.
Capitals vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-130)
|Capitals (+105)
|6.5
