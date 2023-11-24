How to Watch the Capitals vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) -- who've won five straight -- on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.
The Capitals' game against the Oilers can be seen on ESPN+ and MNMT, so tune in to catch the action.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 43 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is third in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 41 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|16
|5
|7
|12
|10
|6
|0%
|John Carlson
|16
|1
|10
|11
|29
|13
|-
|Dylan Strome
|16
|8
|2
|10
|6
|14
|53.8%
|Tom Wilson
|16
|4
|5
|9
|15
|16
|33.3%
|Connor McMichael
|16
|4
|4
|8
|5
|7
|31.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 72 total goals (four per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The Oilers' 53 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|18
|6
|17
|23
|26
|25
|56.6%
|Evan Bouchard
|18
|4
|14
|18
|18
|9
|-
|Zach Hyman
|18
|10
|7
|17
|4
|7
|33.3%
|Connor McDavid
|16
|6
|10
|16
|20
|15
|44.9%
|Evander Kane
|18
|8
|7
|15
|7
|6
|38.5%
