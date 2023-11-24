The Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) are favored on the road (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Washington Capitals (10-4-2, +105 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday begins at 3:00 PM ET from Capital One Arena on ESPN+ and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs Oilers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Washington has played five games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have won 38.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-8).

This season the Capitals have five wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

Washington has gone 5-4 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 2-7 7-3-0 6.7 3.10 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.10 3.70 7 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.2 2.90 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 2.90 2.00 1 3.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.