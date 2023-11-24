The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

McMichael averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:22 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:30 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.