Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
Will Dylan Strome score a goal when the Washington Capitals square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- In six of 16 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Strome has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 23.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|21:34
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
