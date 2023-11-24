Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Hendrix Lapierre going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650
Lapierre stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Lapierre scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Lapierre has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
