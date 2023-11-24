JMU vs. Montana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest features the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) and the James Madison Dukes (4-2) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya (on November 24) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 victory for Montana State.
The Dukes are coming off of a 95-69 loss to Michigan State in their most recent game on Thursday.
JMU vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
JMU vs. Montana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Montana State 67, JMU 63
JMU Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Dukes defeated the VCU Rams at home on November 19 by a score of 78-65.
- Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
JMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-65 at home over VCU (No. 108) on November 19
- 81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 319) on November 11
- 84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 345) on November 15
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
- Jamia Hazell: 12.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Annalicia Goodman: 8.2 PTS, 65.6 FG%
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 66.7 FG%
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes put up 77.5 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.
