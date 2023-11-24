Friday's contest features the Montana State Bobcats (3-2) and the James Madison Dukes (4-2) squaring off at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya (on November 24) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 victory for Montana State.

The Dukes are coming off of a 95-69 loss to Michigan State in their most recent game on Thursday.

JMU vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

JMU vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 67, JMU 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Dukes defeated the VCU Rams at home on November 19 by a score of 78-65.

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 108) on November 19

81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 319) on November 11

84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 345) on November 15

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Jamia Hazell: 12.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Annalicia Goodman: 8.2 PTS, 65.6 FG%

8.2 PTS, 65.6 FG% Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 50.0 FG% Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 66.7 FG%

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes put up 77.5 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.

